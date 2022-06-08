Dolphins make a number of roster moves Wednesday night

While the Miami Dolphins are wrapping up their OTAs this week, the front office is making moves to try and improve their roster.

The team announced Wednesday night that they’ve signed linebacker Porter Gustin. Gustin spent the last three seasons with the Cleveland Browns, bouncing from the practice squad to the active roster. The former USC Trojan has appeared in 26 games, recording 52 tackles, two fumble recoveries and a sack.

Miami also announced that they’ve waived defensive back Javaris Davis and released defensive end Daeshon Hall.

Davis spent the last two seasons on the Dolphins’ practice squad. He’s played in just one game, making two tackles and deflecting one pass. Hall was signed back in February and has, obviously, yet to appear in a game for Miami.

All three players would likely be fighting for roster/practice squad spots, so it appears that general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel just want to make those battles more competitive.

