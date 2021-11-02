The Dolphins will not trade for QB Deshaun Watson at the deadline

After months of speculation regarding a potential trade between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans, ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that there will not be a deal between the two teams involving quarterback Deshaun Watson.

According to Schefter, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross made the decision not to move forward with the deal after his contingencies of having the legal issues situated were not met.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also shared that Ross received permission to talk to Deshaun Watson, but it hadn’t happened until Monday.

The risk of having Watson come in just to be potentially reprimanded either by the authorities or the NFL was just too much for Miami to take on for the price that was being requested. It could’ve hurt them on the field, and it could’ve hurt them off the field with a portion of the fan base.

For now, it appears that the Dolphins will be sticking with Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback going forward. This season is all but lost, so they have the next nine games to really get a good look at him and decide if he can be their franchise quarterback.