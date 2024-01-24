Dolphins not projected to get any compensatory picks in 2024 NFL draft

In just a few short months, the Miami Dolphins, along with the other 31 teams around the league, will be adding young, talented players through the 2024 NFL draft.

While every team gets a pick in each round, some teams are provided with compensatory picks if they had key contributors leave in free agency the year prior.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, Over the Cap projects that they won’t receive any compensatory picks in 2024.

Last offseason, the Dolphins didn’t lose many high-value players. Mike Gesicki, Elandon Roberts and Teddy Bridgewater were probably the three biggest names to leave South Florida, but none of them got big deals or saw huge success this year with their new teams.

Not receiving compensatory draft picks is nothing new for Miami, as they last received them in the 2020 NFL draft when they were awarded fourth and seventh-round selections for losing Ja’Wuan James and Brandon Bolden.

