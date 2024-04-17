Dolphins NFL draft picks 2024: Full list of Miami's draft picks for every round

The Dolphins have reached the playoffs in each of their first two seasons under head coach Mike McDaniel but have lost in the Wild Card both years. Last season, Miami went 11-6 and had the league’s top-ranked offense, averaging 401.3 yards per game (most in NFL) and 29.2 points per game (2nd in NFL). However, their high-flying offense was held to just seven points in their Wild Card loss against the Chiefs at a sub-zero Arrowhead Stadium.

Miami has just six picks in this year's draft (and only two in the first four rounds). They forfeited their 3rd-round pick due to tampering and sent a 4th-round pick to Denver as part of the Bradley Chubb trade in 2022.

Miami Dolphins 2024 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 21

Round 2: No. 55

Round 5: No. 158

Round 6: No. 184 (from CHI)

Round 6: No. 198

Round 7: No. 241

