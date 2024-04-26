Dolphins NFL Draft grade: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State 21st overall

The Miami Dolphins select a speedy and explosive player that fits their style of play but on the defensive side of the ball in Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson.

Robinson projects as a rotational pass rusher in a group that includes Bradley Chubb and Jaelen Philips and should bring a level of speed and quickness that is lacking off the edge for Miami.

The name of the game for Robinson is speed as his initial get off is the best in this class. While he will need to develop his game past his raw abilities, Robinson could end up being a Brian Burns level talent at the next level.

Grade: B

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire