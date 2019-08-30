Dolphins name Ryan Fitzpatrick starter over Josh Rosen

The Miami Dolphins have named Ryan Fitzpatrick their Week 1 starter over Josh Rosen. (Reuters)

Head coach Brian Flores announced the news to reporters following Thursday’s preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints.

Neither Flores nor Fitzpatrick played on Thursday, leaving questions about which way Flores was leaning. Starters generally sit during Week 4 of the preseason.

Flores: ‘Best move for the team’

“After a thorough evaluation, OTAs, training camps, games, we felt that this was the best move for the team,” Flores told reporters.

The decision concludes the last remaining quarterback competition in the NFL.

Rosen led 14 drives during the preseason, completing 65.2 percent of his pass attempts for 352 yards with an interception and no touchdowns.

Fitzpatrick led 11 drives, completing 53.1 percent of his passes for 166 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

The Dolphins signed Fitzpatrick to a two-year deal in the offseason after the 14-year NFL veteran spent the last two season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Why did Dolphins trade for Rosen?

When the Dolphins traded a second-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for Rosen during the offseason, it was assumed by many that Miami would give the second-year quarterback a chance to prove himself as an NFL starter.

The Dolphins are largely considered one of the NFL’s worst teams with little to play for this season.

The Cardinals drafted Rosen 10th overall in 2018 out of UCLA, but drafted Kyler Murray No. 1 overall this year to play for rookie head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Could Rosen still get his shot in Miami?

Fitzpatrick, 36, is a known commodity and clearly not in the Dolphins’ long-term plans.

He’s one of the league’s most volatile quarterbacks and could inspire a change at the position at any moment.

Rosen may yet get that chance this season to prove his value as a starter, but it won’t come during Week 1.

