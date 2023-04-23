Dolphins nab two offensive, two defensive players in seven-round mock draft

In just days, the Miami Dolphins will enter the league’s 2023 draft with the goal of improving their roster for not only this year but for the years beyond as well.

General manager Chris Grier only has four selections at this point for the second straight year, meaning he’ll have to be really confident in his selections if he wants to make the biggest impact.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter recently published a seven-round mock draft where the Dolphins selected two offensive and two defensive players to address some of their needs.

Here’s who Reuter predicts Miami could select:

No. 51 - TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

“Highly targeted tight end whose playing style and physical abilities land somewhere between a connected (in-line or wing) and move tight end. LaPorta has the ability to threaten zone coverage and will make the basic catches. However, he lacks the desired elusiveness and ball skills to come away with the more challenging catches. LaPorta takes on run-blocking chores with inconsistent positioning but has the potential to improve with more work in that phase of the game. His catch production is splashy, but he appears to have average-starter potential at the next level.” – NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein

No. 84 - OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

“Highly athletic four-year starter at left tackle who might have the best chance to stick in the league as a zone-scheme guard. It’s easy to love the athletic flashes, but it’s challenging to love the complete body of work when studying the game tape. Duncan rarely plays with enough finish and his man is frequently near the final action because of it. He has the foot speed to protect as a left tackle, but his ability to anchor is a major concern. His lateral quickness should work to his advantage as a move blocker, but he’ll need to unearth enough grit to stand up to NFL bullies at the point of attack to make it.” – Zierlein

No. 197 - EDGE Robert Beal Jr., Georgia

“Beal has been missed out on snaps to more talented players and doesn’t have a history of production that will excite teams, but his size, length and athletic ability are all moldable elements that could attract a team on Day 3. He lacks awareness as a run defender and possesses just average range as a tackler, but he can hold his ground against power. As a rusher, the tape can be a little uneven, but he flashes moves and counters that appear to be instinctive and potential fuel for development. Beal is a developmental edge defender who needs to prove himself on special teams while he continues learning the position.” – Zierlein

No. 238 - LB Dee Winters, TCU

“A versatile linebacker with inside/outside experience, Winters needs to take on blockers with the same intensity he displays when he hits ball-carriers. He lacks ideal size, so he will need to win with play speed and aggression in attacking the play design. He’s adequate dropping into space and can get after the pocket as a blitzer. He might be best suited for a role as a run and strike Will linebacker, but he has the instincts and feel to play inside if he’s protected by the front. Winters has Day 3 draft value with an average ceiling.” – Zierlein

