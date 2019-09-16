Are the Dolphins in multi-year tank mode?

Many believe the Dolphins are tanking for Tua. They actually may be tanking for Trevor.

There’s a growing suspicion in some league circles that Miami’s tear-it-down-to-build-it-up approach may not be a one-year thing, and that they may embrace a Cleveland-style two-year suckfest aimed at loading up the roster with young talent via multiple drafts. The ultimate goal, of course, is to find a franchise quarterback. But they may wait until 2021 to make the move.

If they take Tua Tagovailoa (or whichever quarterback emerges as the best of the bunch) with the first pick in 2020, what else will they have? And who will protect him? Like the Browns in 2017, who eschewed the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson for Myles Garrett, the Dolphins may pass on a passer next year, waiting for Lawrence in 2021.

While the strategy could eventually pay off, it will be a long two years for a franchise that, regardless of whether it’s trying to be competitive, simply isn’t. Cornerback Minkah Fitzpatrick currently seeks a trade, and others could join him.

Running back Kenyan Drake, for example, is indeed on the block; conflicting reports emerged regarding that point on Sunday. As the trade deadline approaches in six weeks, the Dolphins surely will make available anyone and everyone, with the lone exception of cornerback Xavien Howard.