Dolphins move ahead 10-3 just before halftime

The Dolphins and Giants played almost all of the first half without scoring a touchdown, but Miami found the end zone just before time expired.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa capped an 89-yard drive by hitting wide receiver Mack Hollins for a five-yard touchdown with 26 seconds left in the second quarter. Jason Sanders‘ extra point gave them a 10-3 lead going into the break.

Tagovailoa was 21-of-25 for 137 yards to continue a string of accurate passing during Miami’s current winning streak. He’s hit seven different receivers with those passes and first rounder Jaylen Waddle leads the way with six catches for 45 yards.

Mike Glennon is at quarterback for the Giants in place of the injured Daniel Jones and he’s gone 13-of-18 for 97 yards. He’s responsible for the lone turnover of the half as an underthrown deep pass was picked off by Dolphins cornerback Xavien Hoard in the first quarter.

The Giants opened the day without Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney and they may be down another wideout the rest of the way. Kenny Golladay left the game after taking an extracurricular shove from Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts and the Giants call him questionable to return with injured ribs.

