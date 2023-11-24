Dolphins move to 8-3 with 34-13 win over Jets

Jets fans who turned out at MetLife Stadium for Friday's game likely wish they went shopping instead.

Raheem Mostert ran for two touchdowns, Tua Tagovailoa threw for one, and Jevon Holland returned a Hail Mary for a 99-yard touchdown as the Dolphins rang in the start of Black Friday football with a rout of the home team. The 34-13 win pushes Miami's record to 8-3 on the season while the Jets are now 4-7 and riding a four-game losing streak into Week 13.

Both of Mostert's scores came with the Dolphins comfortably ahead in the fourth quarter and they held that lead because their defense didn't allow the Tim Boyle-led Jets offense to convert a third down until the final minutes of the game. They made some of their final numbers look better on late drives and got a rare offensive touchdown on a pass to Garrett Wilson, but they still finished with 162 net yards, two of their 12 first downs in the first three quarters, and seven sacks allowed in the latest in a string of pitiful offensive performances.

It looked like the Jets might have a shot to pull off an upset after Brandin Echols returned an interception for a touchdown before halftime, but Holland returned the favor on the final play of the half and the Dolphins were back up by 11 points.

Tagovailoa threw another interception and lost a fumble as well, but was 21-of-30 for 243 yards by focusing on his top two wideouts. Tyreek Hill had nine catches for 102 yards and a touchdown while Jaylen Waddle caught eight balls for 114 yards. Mostert had 20 carries for 94 yards and Jeff Wilson had 11 for 56 as the Dolphins found success in both phases of the game.

Outside of the turnovers, the only real negative for the Dolphins was a non-contact injury suffered by edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. The team announced he was out with an Achilles injury and it looked like a tear for the Miami defender.

Miami will move on to a Week 13 road game against a Washington team in disarray after a 45-10 loss to the Cowboys led to the firing of defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. The Jets will host the Falcons in an attempt to try to find something positive to build on heading into the final weeks of the year.