Dolphins have the most draft capital, by far

The Dolphins’ rebuilding effort has been focused on the 2020 NFL draft, and next week a ton of new talent will be heading to Miami.

No matter how you slice the draft, the Dolphins have the most picks and the best picks. Miami has 14 picks, the most of any team. Miami has three first-round picks, the most of any team. And Miami has by far the highest point total on any of the various draft value charts that assign every pick a point value.

The Dolphins traded Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers for their first-round pick and traded Laremy Tunsil to the Texans for their first-round pick. The Dolphins also have two picks in the second round, thanks to trading for the Saints’ second-round pick.

Now it’s all about making those picks pay off. Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier has talked about the importance of hitting a home run next week. If the Dolphins whiff on this draft, they may be picking near the top of the draft for years to come.

