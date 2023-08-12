Mike White, Skylar Thompson throw interceptions as Dolphins offense struggles in preseason opener vs. Falcons

MIAMI GARDENS — The Miami Dolphins rested quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and most of their starters for Friday night’s preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons, and the combination of backups Mike White and Skylar Thompson struggled.

As the Dolphins were in need of improved offensive execution following two lackluster joint practices with the Falcons this week, White, Thompson and a slew of backups didn’t deliver.

The Dolphins trail, 6-3, in the fourth quarter after missing out on three red-zone opportunities and each quarterback throwing an interception.

White got the start in the Pembroke Pines native’s first game at Hard Rock Stadium. He went 9 of 14 for 85 yards and an interception in the first half. Thompson entered for the second half, and he’s 6 of 8 for 67 yards and his pick.

White’s first drive started hot, going 3 for 3 and leading the Dolphins into the red zone, but he forced his next pass into traffic in the end zone for tight end Tyler Kroft, allowing it to be tipped by Tre Flowers and intercepted by DeMarcco Hellams.

The next drive for the former Broward high school standout from University School ended with an incomplete pass to Braxton Berrios to the sideline on third-and-5. Earlier in the drive, he was sacked holding on to the ball on a rollout to his left as tight end Eric Saubert was left with two rushers to block.

White sniffed the end zone twice late in the first half but failed to convert two fourth-down opportunities. First, a fourth-and-2 pass to Berrios in the end zone was slightly behind for Breon Borders to break it up. Another chance right before halftime was tipped at the line by Joe Gaziano just enough to be out of reach for a diving Kroft.

Thompson threw a second-half interception when he didn’t get the ball over Falcons defensive back Lukas Dennis, targeting tight end Elijah Higgins. Thompson was also sacked the play before. He connected with Higgins a couple times prior, including one 28-yard reception with about half the yards after the catch.

Thompson connected with rookie third-round running back De’Von Achane twice in a later fourth-quarter drive that led to a 49-yard field goal from Jason Sanders.

Running back Myles Gaskin made his case to not be forgotten in the Dolphins backfield in the first half. He had seven carries for 57 yards, including a 35-yard scamper, and two catches for 20 yards.

Wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, who had a big preseason finale last year against the Eagles, broke off a pair of long runs on end-arounds, including one that went for 39 yards that he nearly broke for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Defensively, undrafted rookie outside linebackers Mitchell Agude and Garrett Nelson had sacks. Agude, who finished his college career at the University of Miami, flashed the U to the crowd. Defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman picked up a fourth-quarter sack.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah saw his first game action since his 2022 season was cut short due to a triceps injury. He had two early tackles and a pair of quarterback hurries, looking sharp with his instincts.

Linebacker Channing Tindall made a pair of tackles defensively, along with a special teams stop that flashed his speed and pursuit.

Miami gave up a second-quarter 11-yard touchdown run to Godwin Igwebuike where the Falcons set up good blocks on the right side, and Cameron Goode was a tad late diving from the weak side. Atlanta kicker Younghoe Koo missed the extra point on the only first-half score.

The Dolphins starting offense Friday: White at quarterback, Gaskin at running back, River Cracraft and Cedrick Wilson Jr. the receivers and tight ends Saubert and Kroft. The starting offensive line, from left to right: Kion Smith, Liam Eichenberg, Alama Uluave, Lester Cotton, Austin Jackson.

On defense, Miami started Da’Shawn Hand, Brandon Pili and Ogbah on the line; Malik Reed, Tindall and Mike Rose as the linebackers; and Noah Igbinoghene, Eli Apple, DeShon Elliott, Elijah Campbell and Bryce Thompson in the secondary in a nickel look.

The Dolphins had Achane on kick returns. Achane, who also had eight first-half carries for 20 yards, went 38 yards on the opening kickoff Friday. Berrios, who went to the locker room in the first half for an apparent injury, was the punt returner.

Rookie cornerback Cam Smith was also checked out in the third quarter for an apparent shoulder ailment. After being evaluated in the injury tent, he was escorted into the locker room.

Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali, a South Florida high school product from Chaminade-Madonna, got open deep in the third quarter but had a pass go right through his hands. Atlanta still drove into the red zone, but safety Keidron Smith broke up a pass to the end zone on fourth down, one of two deflections for the Palm Beach County product. It followed a Cam Smith tackle for loss on an outside run.

This story will be updated.