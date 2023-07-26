Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel talks Connor Williams, Tyreek Hill, offers update on Armstead

MIAMI GARDENS — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel kicked off training camp ahead of his second season leading the team with a series of updates before the Dolphins’ first practice Wednesday morning.

McDaniel said he approached Connor Williams’ situation with empathy toward what his center was feeling regarding his contract. Williams, after skipping out on the Dolphins’ offseason workout program, including mandatory minicamp, reported to camp Tuesday.

“The whole time, I have lost zero relationship with him at all,” McDaniel said. “I feel really good about working with him, pumped to have him.

“You have to have a relationship with each and every one of your players because the business is real.”

Williams is looking for a long-term extension as he’s on the final year of his two-year deal signed with Miami in the 2022 offseason. He carries an $8.375 million cap hit on the Dolphins in 2023.

McDaniel quipped that he prefers to pass the blame to the general manager whenever his players are upset with their contract situation.

“Chris Grier’s the bad guy. I’m the good guy,” he said.

Players on PUP

With the Dolphins starting training camp with four players on the active/physically-unable-to-perform list, McDaniel listed them in order he expects them back, from soonest to latest: tackle Terron Armstead, tackle Isaiah Wynn, cornerback Nik Needham and tight end Tanner Conner.

McDaniel said Armstead, who dealt with toe, knee, hip and pectoral injuries last season, had “some cleanup work” on the knee in the offseason. Armstead sat out organized team activities and minicamp.

Wynn, a free-agent lineman who signed this offseason, participated in OTAs and minicamp and appeared to make it through healthy before Tuesday’s placement on PUP. The same goes for Conner.

Needham has been rehabbing his torn Achilles since last October.

Hill’s legal trouble

McDaniel addressed the offseason matter of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill allegedly slapping a marina employee in June. The two sides reached a settlement ahead of training camp.

“Communicated with him, communicated with the league. In situations like that, everyone’s disappointed,” McDaniel said. “It’s important, when you’re in charge of making decisions, to reserve judgment as much as possible until all the information is gathered.”

He said the league continues to investigate the matter.

—McDaniel had a humorous quote when asked how interested he was in seeing Dolphins wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle face cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard in training camp: “Have you seen their collective paychecks? My interest is high.”

