Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel spent Friday at Penn State pro day, met with TE prospect

With tight end Mike Gesicki no longer on the Miami Dolphins roster, the team is lacking Penn State Nittany Lions.

On Friday, Mike McDaniel spent some time at the school’s pro day, possibly looking for the next Dolphin to come from Penn State.

This year, the school had 13 players participate in their pro day – quarterback Sean Clifford, punter Barney Amor, safety Ji’Ayir Brown, defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, kicker Jake Pinegar, cornerback Joey Porter, offensive lineman Juice Scruggs, long snapper Chris Stoll, tight end Brenton Strange, defensive back Jonathan Sutherland, defensive lineman Nick Tarburton and wide receivers Mitchell Tinsley and Parker Washington.

Some of those players would fill bigger holes than others in Miami Gardens. At this point, the Dolphins really should be looking to address the offensive line and tight end as their two biggest areas of need.

That’s why it was no surprise to see McDaniel speaking to Strange at the pro day.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel having a long conversation with Brenton Strange. pic.twitter.com/H191uPScQA — Donnie Collins (@PennStateTT) March 24, 2023

In four years at Penn State, Strange played in 32 games, recording 70 receptions for 755 yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s also a capable blocker, which is exactly what Miami needs in McDaniel’s offense.

At this point, the Dolphins have just Durham Smythe, Eric Saubert and Tanner Conner on the roster, so Strange would be a welcomed addition to the room.

