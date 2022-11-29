Dolphins' Mike McDaniel shares hilariously on-brand Nick Bosa story

McDaniel shares great story of Bosa's dedication as pass rusher originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mike McDaniel knows what it's like for his offense to face off against Nick Bosa, probably better than any coach in the NFL.

The former 49ers offensive coordinator and current Miami Dolphins head coach had seen Bosa up close every single day for four seasons.

In speaking with Dolphins reporters on Monday, McDaniel was asked how concerned he was for his offense to face off against Bosa without left tackle Terron Armstead, who has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium with a pectoral injury.

"If Nick Bosa has a pulse, you're concerned," McDaniel said. "If he walks past you in the parking lot, you're concerned. He's one of the better players in the entire NFL. You could easily argue -- many people have, and I think a lot of teams that have played him have -- that he's the best pass rusher in the NFL."

Not only has McDaniel seen Bosa up close and personal, but he's seen just how much dedication he has towards being one of the NFL's elite pass rushers, which includes practicing drills on quite literally anything standing in his way.

"I think from an offensive staff perspective, you have to do your due diligence to try to minimize him as best you can, knowing that you're never going to stop him, and he lives and breathes pass rushing," McDaniel added.

"When I was around him in San Francisco, he would do pass-rush moves on sanitizer. Like the little pods? Like, if you see like an object like this podium, he would do a pass-rush move on it. (laughter) So, that's just who he is."

The Dolphins are vulnerable on the offensive line heading into Sunday's star-studded matchup with the 49ers and Bosa's presence only will make things more difficult for McDaniel's team.

Fortunately for Miami, they have a coach who knows how to prepare for him better than anyone.

