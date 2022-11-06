Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel pleads with Justin Fields to stop playing so well

Through the first three quarters of their Week 9 matchup, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has looked great against the Miami Dolphins’ defense.

Fields had only thrown for 96 yards and two touchdowns, but he added another 114 yards and a touchdown, including a 61-yard rush for the score.

After Fields ran the ball out of bounds by Miami’s sideline in the third quarter, head coach Mike McDaniel was caught pleading with the second-year quarterback to stop playing so well.

Coach Mike McDaniel yelling at Justin Fields to “STOP IT” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YkbZ869ZYJ — Big E (@ian693) November 6, 2022

Fields is the second quarterback to rush for over 100 yards against the Dolphins this season. Lamar Jackson did so back in Week 2.

