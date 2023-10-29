Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel discusses CB Jalen Ramsey’s return

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey made his Dolphins debut in their Week 8 victory over the New England Patriots.

Ramsey suffered a meniscus injury on July 28, and his return timetable was a mystery, having some concerned it’d last the entire regular season.

The former Florida State Seminole made his presence felt with his first interception wearing the aqua and orange.

JALEN RAMSEY INTERCEPTION IN DOLPHINS DEBUT 🐬 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/VLAKSwC93i — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 29, 2023

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spoke about the impact of Ramsey’s return following the division win.

“You can’t manufacture what he brought to our team,” said McDaniel. “That was a special thing to be a part of, to watch his journey. Unwavering conviction.”

McDaniel went on to say that Ramsey told the team after his injury that his goal was to “beat his return timetable by a month.” It was indeed a pleasant surprise to see Ramsey return just three months after the injury. McDaniel also noted Ramsey foretold his desire to return this week during the Week 2 matchup against New England.

Ramsey was Miami’s key free agent signing for this past offseason with the obvious goal of pairing him with fellow star corner Xavien Howard.

The need for another stud in the secondary was imminent in the Week 7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, as wide receiver A.J. Brown had 10 catches for 137 yards and a touchdown against Vic Fangio’s defense.

With Ramsey back in the lineup, it’ll be much more difficult to throw the football downfield against Miami’s secondary. This is a defense that’ll make a game-changing play at a moment’s notice, and they’re not to be taken lightly.

