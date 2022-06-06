Dolphins Mike Gesicki watching blocking tape of a top TE

When the Miami Dolphins brought in Mike McDaniel to be the next head coach of their franchise, it was clear that they’re would be a philosophical shift on offense.

During Brian Flores’ tenure, the Dolphins had a number of offensive coordinators, each doing something a bit different. McDaniel’s system involves West Coast passing attacks and zone running which will be a massive change.

One of the biggest differences will be the involvement of the tight ends in the blocking game which has been something that Mike Gesicki hasn’t necessarily done a lot since entering the league.

Since McDaniel came to Miami, he’s talked up Gesicki’s blocking potential and work ethic in regards to the challenge he faces.

How is the staff helping Gesicki get to the next level? According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Dolphins are having him watch tape of one of the best all-around players at the position.

“The Dolphins have had Mike Gesicki watch tape of George Kittle as a blocker over the last couple of months—showing how far Kittle came from his rookie year to now in that area, and showing how much of a difference in made in what teams could to do to him as a receiver,” Breer wrote in his MMQB column this week. “And he’s been a willing pupil.”

McDaniel and tight ends coach Jon Embree both came from San Francisco and got first-hand experience watching Kittle become the player he is today. Embree even gets some of the credit for the growth in his game.

Gesicki will get some work with Kittle this offseason at the second Tight End University summit.

If Gesicki can pick up some of these tips and tricks from Kittle, and learn from Embree’s impressive work with the position in the past, he could take his game and this offense to the next level.

List