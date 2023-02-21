Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki shares highlight tape prior to free agency

The 2022 season was a rollercoaster for many in the Miami Dolphins organization, including tight end Mike Gesicki, who got to experience his first postseason berth, but it came in one of his worst statistical seasons.

Gesicki was set to hit free agency last year, but general manager Chris Grier and new head coach Mike McDaniel opted to use the franchise tag on the tight end to keep him around for another season. And, in a new scheme, Gesicki recorded just 32 receptions for 362 yards and five touchdowns while playing fewer snaps than his best friend, Durham Smythe.

Now, the Penn State product is expected to hit the market in 2023, and it’s unlikely that he’ll see another franchise tag or a long-term deal in South Florida.

With that knowledge, Gesicki took to social media on Monday night and shared a highlight tape, showcasing some of his best moments from his time in Miami.

“I hear you talking, say it twice so I know you meant it”

Just Keep Going. . . 🤐 pic.twitter.com/NsHHEBLbxN — Mike Gesicki (@mikegesicki) February 20, 2023

“Just keep going,” followed by that emoji, appears to be Gesicki’s official motto, as he’s been using it on Twitter since 2020. It’s something that he actually acts on, as he could’ve complained about his usage in 2022, but instead, he said all of the right things, and his commitment to his team and winning was never questioned.

