Dolphins met with TCU RB Kendre Miller ahead of draft

The Miami Dolphins entered this offseason with a lot of questions about their roster, including who would be running the ball in 2023.

Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, who made up the running back room in 2022, were all set to be free agents. However, each one was brought back to at least compete for a spot in this upcoming year.

While the group may seem pretty full, these moves aren’t stopping the Dolphins from looking at running backs in the draft, as, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team recently met with TCU’s Kendre Miller.

Miller played in 33 games over three seasons as a member of the Horned Frogs. He rushed for 2,410 yards and 26 touchdowns on 6.7 yards per attempt while adding 29 receptions for another 229 yards and a score in the receiving game.

The running back didn’t participate in his team’s pro day due to an MCL injury that he suffered in the playoffs, but he appears to be recovering well.

Coming off the injury and not working out at the combine or pro day could end pushing Miller to a Day 3 pick. Miami’s first pick on the third day doesn’t come until No. 197, so they may have to trade up from there or take him with No. 84 on Day 2.

