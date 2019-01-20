Dolphins to meet with Brian Flores this week if Patriots advance to Super Bowl 53 originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

In case it wasn't apparent already, Brian Flores is going to be the next coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning the Dolphins plan on meeting with Flores before the Super Bowl, if the Patriots defeat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

The meeting will be less of an interview and geared more towards filling out Flores' future staff among other issues, per Rapoport.

Miami fired former head coach Adam Gase, who then agreed to become the Jets' leading man, and now have plenty of decisions to make regarding their roster. Maybe one of the "other issues" will be their decision on quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reported Thursday there is "zero point zero chance" Flores backs out of the Miami job like Josh McDaniels did with the Colts last year.

Schad continued, "Flores wants the job. He's comfortable with the plan to build what he agrees is the right way, through the draft and not with band-aid signings of free agent veterans."

Flores, a Patriots staffer since 2004, will almost certainly go on to lead his old team's division rival. We'll see if he can give the Patriots a bit of a challenge in the AFC East for once.

