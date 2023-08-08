Dolphins’ McDaniel talks depth chart, Jalen Ramsey recovery; undecided on starters in preseason opener

MIAMI GARDENS — The Miami Dolphins released their first depth chart of training camp Tuesday, revealing some interesting tidbits on where some players stand entering the first week of the preseason.

But Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel doesn’t hold much weight to listing players on first, second or third teams through two weeks of training camp.

“Preseason depth charts are my nemesis,” McDaniel said Tuesday ahead of Miami’s joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons that precede Friday’s preseason opener. “We’re evaluating. Every day is important. I am of principal that players decide where they’re at on the field.”

The depth chart listed Isaiah Wynn, a tackle for most of his previous four seasons with the New England Patriots, as the second-team left guard behind Liam Eichenberg. Wynn has been working at guard during camp, as he mentioned Saturday following the team’s scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium. McDaniel still views Wynn, a May signing, as a versatile piece on the offensive line.

“He’s listed there because he does play that position, but there’s three other positions that he plays,” he said.

Among other interesting listings, a few of them can be found at cornerback, a position drawing eyes this preseason following the knee injury to star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Rookie Cam Smith, whom the team drafted in the second round, is listed as fourth team with two lines on the depth chart devoted to cornerbacks. Eli Apple, a veteran with ample NFL starting experience is on the fifth team. The depth chart, though, still has Ramsey, who may be out until December, as the starter and Nik Needham, who is on the physically-unable-to-perform list on second team.

Rookies and newcomers normally tend to be listed lower than they truly are early in camp. Running back De’Von Achane, drafted in the third round, is positioned as at third-teamer with Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed the second-team backs.

“We have more competition at a lot of spots, so you might see somebody that’s starting listed as the third team,” McDaniel said.

Injury updates

With Ramsey already watching practice off crutches following July 28 surgery on the meniscus in his left knee, McDaniel initially quipped, “There’s been a slew of crutches thievery in Miami Gardens.”

He added: “I love where Jalen’s at. He’s attacking everything.”

As left tackle Terron Armstead slowly works his way into season form in camp from an offseason knee procedure, McDaniel said he expects to have him participate in team portions of joint practice against the Falcons on Wednesday.

“What we need to see from Armstead is the healthiest form of himself and no setbacks,” McDaniel said.

Safety Brandon Jones, who has also been building toward greater practice participation coming off his season-ending ACL tear last October, is in a similar situation early in camp.

“More than last week, not as much as the next week,” McDaniel said of his practice workload for joint practices.

He said Jones falls in the category of Jalen Ramsey of a player capable of expediting recovery, adding Jones was probably ready for more than he did last week but the team was cautious to avoid a setback.

Starters in preseason?

McDaniel says he has not decided whether quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the starters will play in Friday’s preseason opener.

McDaniel noted he has to watch the two joint practices Tuesday and Wednesday unfold to reserve a decision on whether to play starters Friday.