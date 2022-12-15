Dolphins may be without two defensive backs vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins have an extremely important prime-time matchup on Saturday night against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Unfortunately, they may be playing this game without two defensive backs, as Elijah Campbell remains in concussion protocol, and head coach Mike McDaniel stated that he believes Eric Rowe, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, is unlikely to take the field.

After losing cornerback Nik Needham to a torn Achilles and safety Brandon Jones to a torn ACL earlier in the season, Rowe and Campbell have had to step up and take on more responsibility in Josh Boyer’s secondary.

Rowe has played 56% of the defensive snaps this year, recording 45 tackles, one pass defensed, one sack and one forced fumble. Campbell has played just 7% of the defensive snaps, with a career-high 25 snaps against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Both have the ability to play cornerback and safety, so their potential losses will affect multiple positions.

Miami will have to rely more on guys like Justin Bethel, Noah Igbinoghene, Clayton Fejedelem and Verone McKinley III. On the practice squad, the Dolphins just signed Ka’Dar Hollman, and they also have Tino Ellis and Jamal Perry.

