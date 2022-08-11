Dolphins may not play Tua Tagovailoa in preseason opener vs. Buccaneers

Miami Dolphins fans may not get a chance to see the team at their full potential on Saturday.

During head coach Mike McDaniel’s media availability prior to the start of Thursday’s joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the coach said that he is “encouraged about the idea” of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa not playing in the preseason opener.

Tagovailoa will be going against Tampa Bay’s first-team defense for two days of practice sessions before the two teams square off Saturday night, so McDaniel may feel comfortable enough with the quarterback’s performance that he doesn’t need to see more in that game and risk injury.

The coach didn’t fully commit to a decision prior to the game, but he did that some veterans would not play in the opener, and he’d be “surprised” if Tagovailoa didn’t play at some point during the three preseason games.

Keeping quarterbacks out of the preseason is becoming more and more common. We’ve already heard that Tom Brady, who would normally be leading the Buccaneers out of the tunnels on gameday, won’t be playing against Miami in the game.

Bowles said Tom Brady will not play in the Bucs’ preseason opener vs. Dolphins next week. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 3, 2022

List

Notes from Day 1 of Dolphins-Buccaneers joint practices

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire