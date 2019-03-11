Dolphins may be in the mix for Tyrod Taylor

As the Dolphins prepare to part ways with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, they’ll need to find another one. The one they find could be the former starting quarterback of the Buffalo Bills.

The pre-free agency rumor mill has the Dolphins targeting Tyrod Taylor, as the for-now replacement for Tannehill as the starter. That could change for Taylor, if the Dolphins draft a quarterback next month.

That’s precisely what happened to Taylor in Cleveland a year ago. After being traded from the Bills to the Browns, Taylor became the starter. A Week Three injury during a prime-time game against the Jets opened the door for then-rookie Baker Mayfield to take over the job, relegating Taylor to backup status for the rest of the season.

Originally a draft pick of the Ravens, Taylor signed with the Bills as an unrestricted free agent in 2015. After three years in Buffalo, culminating in the team’s first playoff berth since 1999, the Bills opted to clear the decks prior to the drafting of Josh Allen.

Taylor has 46 career regular-season starts, 43 of which came during his three years with the Bills.