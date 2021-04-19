Dolphins may look to trade down from No. 6

The Dolphins have already acquired the third overall pick in the draft in a trade with the Texans, then moved down from 3 to 12 in a trade with the 49ers, then moved up from 12 to 6 in a trade with the Eagles. And Miami may not be done.

The Dolphins are considering trading down from No. 6 and have already talked to multiple teams about it, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald had previously reported that the Dolphins would be more likely to trade down from No. 6 if both Florida tight end Kyle Pitts and LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase are off the board before the Dolphins have the chance to take one of them with the sixth pick.

The Dolphins have two picks in the first round of the draft, two picks in the second round and two picks in the third round. So they’re in very good position to significantly improve their roster. But they’re not just standing pat with the picks they have.

