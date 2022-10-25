Dolphins work out Malcolm Butler

Veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler is getting another look in the NFL.

The Dolphins brought Butler in for a workout today, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The Patriots put Butler on injured reserve during the preseason, which usually means a player won’t play at all that year, but they later released him with an injury settlement, meaning he’s free to sign elsewhere.

Presumably he is now medically cleared to play and looking for a team that wants to play him.

Butler hasn’t played since 2020, when he started all 16 games for the Titans. He signed with the Cardinals in 2021 but announced his retirement before the season. He then announced his un-retirement this year and signed with the Patriots.

