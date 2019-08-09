Dolphins make Kendrick Norton, who lost arm in car accident, honorary preseason captain

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 08: Kendrick Norton of the Miami Dolphins looks on prior to the preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins found a way to make former defensive end Kendrick Norton part of the team to open the preseason. Norton — who lost his arm in a car accident in July — was named an honorary captain for Thursday’s game, according to the Miami Herald.

The 22-year-old Norton joined linebacker Jerome Baker, center Daniel Kilgore and safety Bobby McCain on the field for the coin toss.

Kendrick Norton is a honorary captain for the Dolphins tonight. He was wide smiles walking out on the field to do the coin toss. pic.twitter.com/2zKfy57Xhq — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 8, 2019

The Dolphins won the toss.

Norton was selected in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers. After being cut, Norton joined the Panthers’ practice squad. The Dolphins signed him in December.

On July 4, Norton was involved in a rollover car accident. Paramedics reportedly had to amputate Norton’s left arm at the scene.

Norton, who was placed on the reserve list by the Dolphins in late July, has already posted a video on YouTube speaking about the accident and encouraging others who have lost limbs.

