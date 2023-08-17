Dolphins LT Terron Armstead carted off with right leg injury, reportedly doesn't appear to be serious

Terron Armstead missed four games in 2022, his first with the Dolphins. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Miami Dolphins starting left tackle Terron Armstead was carted off the field during Thursday's practice after he reportedly sustained a right leg injury. The injury doesn't appear to be serious, according to a report from ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. He will undergo additional testing and evaluation before the end of the day.

The 32-year-old reportedly fell to the ground during 11-on-11 drills, was slow to get up and didn't put any weight on his right leg.

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead just got taken off on a cart after spending several minutes on the side. Didn’t put any weight on his right leg. https://t.co/0tOgNgsLOx — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 17, 2023

While the Dolphins have yet to give an official statement as to the severity of Armstead's injury, wide receiver Tyreek Hill said Armstead told him he's just "old" and that he'll be fine.

Tyreek Hill said Terron Armstead, who left today’s practice with injury, told him he’s good and just old 😂 pic.twitter.com/rnH1o8WIIP — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) August 17, 2023

Shortly after Hill's lighthearted update, Armstead took to social media to share a video of himself seemingly walking without assistance. "Thanks for the love and support!" he wrote.

Thanks for the love and support! 💙 always! pic.twitter.com/dhthJaH2dO — T. Stead 🎤🎧 (@T_Armstead72) August 17, 2023

About 10 minutes after Armstead's post, Louis-Jacques shared video of him using crutches after practice.

Terron Armstead using crutches after practice today, as documented by @Djbienaime



no official word yet on the severity of his injury but ignore your knee-jerk reactions folks (no pun intended) -– regardless of the severity, the Dolphins will take every precaution with him pic.twitter.com/WoOJl5bqZg — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) August 17, 2023

Armstead signed with the Dolphins this past season after nine years with the New Orleans Saints. He missed four games in 2022 for various injuries. Armstead didn't play in Week 6 because of a toe injury or in Week 13 due to a pectoral strain, and he also missed the final two regular-season games. Armstead played in the Dolphins' wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills. He also endured hip and knee injuries throughout the year.

He underwent arthroscopic knee surgery this offseason and the Dolphins placed Armstead on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp before he was activated on July 31.

If Armstead misses any time, his absence would be a major blow to the Dolphins' offense. Miami went 1-3 in the four games Armstead missed in 2022 and scored only 11 points in the Week 18 win over the New York Jets.