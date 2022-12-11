Dolphins LT Terron Armstead appears to be good to go vs. Chargers

Left tackle Terron Armstead has been one of the most important players on the Miami Dolphins roster this season, and that’s been proven when he’s been unable to play.

Armstead suffered a pectoral injury against the Houston Texans in Week 12 which caused him to miss the entire contest against the San Francisco 49ers.

Ahead of their Sunday night matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, the left tackle had been listed as questionable after being limited throughout the week.

However, before the game, Armstead took to social media to share the news that he’s back.

Obviously, there’s a chance that there’s a last-second change, but it looks like Miami will get their top tackle back for an important matchup against a potential playoff team.

