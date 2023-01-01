Dolphins LT Kendall Lamm leaves vs. Patriots with injury

The Miami Dolphins entered their Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots without starting left tackle Terron Armstead, who’s been dealing with a number of injuries.

Instead, veteran Kendall Lamm got the start at Gillette Stadium, but before the end of the first half, he limped off of the field and was carted to the locker room. The team announced that Lamm is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

With Lamm, Armstead and Eric Fisher out, Miami turned to Greg Little to protect Teddy Bridgewater’s blind side. This season, Little has gotten reps at the spot, and he hasn’t been great.

