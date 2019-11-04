Dolphins lose Preston Williams for season
The Dolphins earned their first win of the season on Sunday, but they lost one of the players who has been a pleasant surprise this season.
Undrafted rookie receiver Preston Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury, coach Brian Flores said today.
“It’s a big loss for us,” Flores said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “I talked to him this morning. He’s done an incredible job. Came to us as a free agent and has really grown the last six, seven months. I was devastated for the kid.”
Williams signed as an undrafted rookie out of Colorado State and quickly impressed the coaching staff, earning a starting job and leading the team with 32 catches and 428 yards this season. Now the Dolphins will hope they can get him healthy for next year.
