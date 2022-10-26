Dolphins lose practice squad OT Larnel Coleman, sign OT Grant Hermanns

The Miami Dolphins’ roster, more specifically, their practice squad, continues to be everchanging.

On Tuesday, offensive tackle Larnel Coleman, who had gotten some solid opportunities during preseason this year, was signed to the Carolina Panthers’ active roster. This move left another opening for Miami after they signed Calvin Jackson and Jamal Perry on Tuesday.

With this open spot, the Dolphins added another offensive tackle, this time signing Grant Hermanns.

Hermanns, 24, went undrafted in 2021 out of Purdue, signing with the New York Jets as a free agent. He spent the entirety of his rookie season on the practice squad. This year, he’s played seven total snaps, all on special teams.

