Dolphins lose multiple draft picks for tampering with Tom Brady, Sean Payton

Key findings include: Impermissible communications with Tom Brady in both 2019-20 (when he was with the #Patriots) and 2021 (#Bucs) as well as impermissible communications with Sean Payton in January 2022. https://t.co/171Yv8e24m — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 2, 2022

The Miami Dolphins have lost multiple draft picks as a result of the NFL’s investigation into allegations of tampering.

Miami is forfeiting their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, and their third-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, after the league found impermissible communications between the Dolphins and both Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

The investigation claims that the Dolphins had contact with Brady during multiple periods, including when he was under contract with the New England Patriots, as well as more recently with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Those findings indicate that discussions involved Brady as a potential part-owner of the Dolphins, as well as the possibility of him also playing for the team.

Payton retired as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, and remains out of the NFL for the time being.

After leading the Bucs to a Super Bowl win and back-to-back playoff appearances, Brady is back in Tampa Bay for a third season in 2023 after a brief retirement earlier this offseason.

List

Who should be the Bucs' backup QB in 2022?

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire