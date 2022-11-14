Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah will miss the rest of the season.

Ogbah suffered a torn tricep in today’s win over the Browns and will need season-ending surgery, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 29-year-old Ogbah is a valuable member of the Dolphins’ defensive line rotation and usually plays about two-thirds of their defensive snaps as well as contributing on special teams.

Ogbah is in the first year of a four-year, $65.4 million contract with the Dolphins and is due a base salary of $15 million next season.

Dolphins lose Emmanuel Ogbah for season with torn tricep originally appeared on Pro Football Talk