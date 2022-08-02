Dolphins lose 2023 first-round pick, owner Stephen Ross suspended, for tampering

The Miami Dolphins have had more than their share of controversy in recent months. There’s former head coach Brian Flores’ claims against the team, in which Flores says that the Dolphins engaged in racist hiring practices, and that Flores was told to “tank” games so that the team would have more favorable draft positions in future years.

There are also claims that the Dolphins reached out to quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Sean Payton in ways that violated the NFL’s rules against tampering.

After a six-month investigation led by former U.S. Attorney and SEC Chair Mary Jo White and, a team of lawyers from the Debevoise law firm, the NFL has leveled serious penalties against the Dolphins franchise.

The Dolphins will forfeit the club’s first-round selection in the 2023 NFL draft and third-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Mr. Ross is suspended through October 17, 2022. During this period, he may not be present at the Dolphins’ facility and may not represent the club at any team or NFL event. He may not attend any League meeting prior to the Annual Meeting in 2023, is removed from all League committees indefinitely, and fined $1.5 million.

Mr. Bruce Beal, Dolphins’ Vice Chairman/Limited Partner, may not attend any League meeting for the remainder of the 2022 season and is fined $500,000.

More on this story soon.

