Dolphins lock in defensive tackle Zach Sieler on three-year extension

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to a three-year contract extension with defensive tackle Zach Sieler, according to multiple league sources.

The deal is worth worth up to $38.65 million and includes $20 million guaranteed, according to a league source.

Miami locked in Sieler while fellow defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has been sitting out team drills amid a contract dispute of his own.

Wilkins and Sieler have combined to form one of the NFL’s top run-stopping tandems since they came together in Miami in 2019. Last season, the Dolphins ranked fourth in run defense, despite being among the league’s worst in several other defensive categories.

Sieler was set to make $3.225 million in 2023 under his current contract.

Since he was claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens in December 2019, Sieler has recorded 180 tackles with 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins are coming off a preseason finale loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in which the first-team defense was pummeled in the run game with Wilkins and Sieler sitting out — Wilkins while he goes through his negotiations with the team and Sieler as he recovers from an injury scare to the left leg the past week of practice.

While negotiating with Wilkins, the Dolphins are also in trade talks with the Indianapolis Colts for star running back Jonathan Taylor. A move would likely indicate Miami is willing to extend Taylor beyond the final year on his rookie deal.