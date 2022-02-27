Dolphins listed as potential landing spot for WR Davante Adams by Touchdown Wire

The Miami Dolphins have two quality wide receivers in Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker on their roster for 2022, but the rest of the group isn’t exactly made up of starting-caliber players.

With Parker dealing with injuries and failing to start at least five games for the fourth time in the last five seasons, the Dolphins may be looking for an upgrade at the position to make life easier for Tua Tagovailoa and company.

Arguably the top option on the free agent market this offseason is Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams has spent his entire eight-year career with Green Bay, making the Pro Bowl in each of the last five seasons. In 2020 and 2021, he also found himself named a First-Team All-Pro.

In a recent post for Touchdown Wire, Laurie Fitzpatrick listed Miami as a potential landing spot for the wideout this offseason.

Here’s what Fitzpatrick wrote about the move:

“With the most cap space in the NFL, and following a down year by wideout Will Fuller, the Miami Dolphins might look to help their young quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. If they go big and make Adams the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, they would have an imposing receiver tandem with Adams and Jaylen Waddle.”

Obviously, the 29-year-old has had the benefit of playing with a Hall of Fame quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, but he’s played in eight games with Rodgers, bringing in 47 receptions for 531 yards and four touchdowns.

Tagovailoa could greatly benefit from having a game-breaking wideout like Adams. However, they would likely have to blow him away to bring him in.