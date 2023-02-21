Dolphins listed as best fit for a top free agent RB

While the NFL doesn’t allow free agents to officially sign until March 15 at 4 p.m. ET, this is one of the most intriguing periods of the year, as everyone is speculating on potential landing spots for those who are set to hit the market.

For the Miami Dolphins, they have a number of their own free agents to worry about, but they could also be key players again this year by bringing in some veterans to really allow this team to contend in a competitive AFC.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Matt Bowen released his list of best fits for the top 50 free agents across the league, and the only player he had pegged for Miami was Philadelphia Eagles running back Myles Sanders.

Here’s what Bowen wrote about the potential of Sanders landing in South Florida:

“We have to see how the market develops for Sanders, who set career highs in rushing attempts (259), rushing yards (1,269) and touchdowns (11) for the Eagles this past season. But there is an opening right now in Miami, considering both Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert are scheduled to hit free agency. Sanders would fit in Mike McDaniel’s heavily schemed run game and could see more usage as a receiver.”

General manager Chris Grier hasn’t been known to throw a lot of money at running back. Last season, the Dolphins signed Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds who had 2022 cap hits of $3.2 million between them. Edmonds was traded midseason at least partially due to his production and rising cap hit in 2023.

At this point, Miami doesn’t have a single running back on the roster, so they’ll have to make some moves. However, re-signing Mostert and drafting a player at the position may be smarter than paying what Sanders could command on the market.

