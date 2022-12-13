Wide receiver Tyreek Hill played through an ankle injury in the Dolphins’ loss to the Chargers and head coach Mike McDaniel was non-committal about his status for this week, but the first injury report of the week brought some positive news.

Hill was listed as a limited participant in practice, although that was just an estimation because the Dolphins did not actually get on the field Tuesday. The team will have two more practices this week before issuing injury designations for Saturday’s game against the Bills.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe, pec, knee), safety Elijah Campbell (concussion), wide receiver River Cracraft (calf), linebacker Melvin Ingram (rest), safety Eric Rowe (hamstring), and running back Jeff Wilson (hip) were listed as non-participants.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee), cornerback Kader Kohou (thumb, neck), tight end Durham Smythe (quad, knee), and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (back) joined Hill in the limited category.

Dolphins list Tyreek Hill as limited on Tuesday’s practice report originally appeared on Pro Football Talk