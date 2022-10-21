Dolphins list nine players as questionable, including Xavien Howard, Jaylen Waddle

The Dolphins have several players who will be game-time decisions as they fight through injuries.

“There’s a lot of strong contributors that, in this portion of the year, are getting nicked,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “It’s hard to even have a plan for who you’re going to keep active and inactive. . . . They’re all working really hard to be with their team at this juncture.”

The Dolphins list cornerback Keion Crossen (knee) as doubtful after he missed practice all week.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (rest/groin), cornerback Kader Kohou (oblique), right tackle Greg Little (Achilles), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring), quarterback Skylar Thompson (right thumb), receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (hand) are questionable.

Armstead did not practice Friday and the others with a questionable designation were limited.

But Armstead practiced Thursday, his first practice in more than a month.

“I feel pretty good about his availability for Sunday, but unfortunately, I don’t feel 100 percent on it,” McDaniel said. “I feel more comfortable than the last month of the season, for sure, considering that was the first, that was the most he’s been able to practice since, really, the Patriots game [Sept. 11], which is incredibly challenging.”

