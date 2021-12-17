Dolphins list 3 players as questionable for Week 15 vs. the Jets

The Miami Dolphins held a full practice on Friday for their last session of the week before they take on the New York Jets on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami listed left guard Austin Jackson (illness), tight end Adam Shaheen (knee), and safety Clayton Fejedelem (ankle) as questionable for the Week 15 contest. Despite being sick, Jackson was upgraded to a full participant on Friday which may indicate that he’s leaning towards playing.

Safety Brandon Jones (ankle/elbow) and tight end Hunter Long (illness) were also upgraded to full participation after being limited on Thursday. They joined tight end Cethan Carter (thumb), center Michael Deiter (quad/foot), and cornerback Trill Williams (hamstring) in practicing in full.

The Dolphins still have wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, safety Jevon Holland, running back Phillip Lindsay, and practice squad running back Gerrid Doaks in COVID-19 protocol. They will need to test out by 4:00 p.m. on Saturday to be available for the game.