Dolphins list 16 players on first injury report ahead of Jets game

In preparation for their Week 18 matchup against the New York Jets, the Miami Dolphins held their first practice on Wednesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Miami listed 16 players on their first injury report of the week.

Non-participants included quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip), linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle/hand), cornerback Xavien Howard (knee), offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (ankle), wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip), running back Raheem Mostert (veteran rest) and linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest).

Five players were listed as limited – quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee/right finger), offensive tackle Eric Fisher (calf), fullback Alec Ingold (thumb), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) and defensive back Eric Rowe (quad).

S Jevon Holland (shoulder), linebacker Jaelan Phillips (toe) and cornerback Kader Kohou (thumb) were the full participants.

