Dolphins list 12 players on first injury report ahead of Bills game

In preparation for their Week 15 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins didn’t practice on Tuesday, but they were required to put out an injury report with participation level estimations.

Miami listed 12 players.

Non-participants included left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/pectoral/knee), safety Elijah Campbell (concussion), wide receiver River Cracraft (calf), defensive back Eric Rowe (hamstring), running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (hip) and linebacker Melvin Ingram (veteran rest).

Five players were listed as limited – wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle), quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee), tight end Durham Smythe (quad/knee), cornerback Kader Kohou (thumb/neck) and defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (back).

Linebacker Elandon Roberts (ribs) was the lone full participants.

List

Dolphins' best and worst PFF grades from Week 14 vs. Chargers

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire