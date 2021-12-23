Dolphins likely facing Saints’ rookie fourth-string quarterback on Monday

The Miami Dolphins are preparing to take on the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on Monday night.

They’ve been preparing for Taysom Hill to start as he has for the last few weeks, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported that both Hill and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian have been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list. This leaves rookie Ian Book as the only quarterback on the roster.

If Book is the one to go on Monday, he will be the fourth quarterback to start a game for the Saints this season, as Jameis Winston was their original starter before suffering a torn ACL.

The Saints drafted Book in the fourth round of this year’s draft. In his four years at Notre Dame, Book completed 63.8% of his passes for 8,948 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions with a 147 passer rating. Those are some pretty solid numbers for a college career.

Here’s what NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about the quarterback coming out of the draft:

“Notre Dame’s winningest quarterback brings plenty of leadership and overall intangibles with him. He has big game experience in his background, too. However, his size and arm strength fall below NFL standards and there isn’t anything in his game that he can really hang his hat on that counters those issues. He makes receivers work too hard for the catch and was dreadful throwing outside the numbers in 2020. He’s effective in RPO calls. He also does a nice job of feeling pocket pressure and sliding around it or getting outside the pocket to make plays. He’s a capable runner and a plus athlete but doesn’t have the necessary play traits to make a splash in the NFL.”

Book has yet to play an NFL snap, but the Dolphins should be familiar with him because Brian Flores coached him at the Senior Bowl. This Dolphins defense being an aggressive unit playing against a guy who hasn’t stepped on the field yet should give Miami the advantage.