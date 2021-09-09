Dolphins’ Liam Eichenberg ready to answer the call at any position

The Miami Dolphins clearly had big plans in place for offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg. The Dolphins jumped up in the 2021 NFL draft to pursue Eichenberg, leaping eight spots to successfully land the former Notre Dame left tackle at No. 42 overall.

And in the time that has passed since, Eichenberg has enjoyed a trial experience at just about every position on the line; but his primarily been under consideration for the team’s left guard spot or right tackle position. Injuries have provided some level of setback for Eichenberg, who missed the Dolphins’ first preseason contest with a minor injury and was then held out of practice for a portion of last week due to a separate minor injury. But Eichenberg is back in the saddle: he was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice.

And with starting left tackle Austin Jackson currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Eichenberg is ready to answer the call where ever he’s needed by this Miami Dolphins coaching staff.

“I kind of joke with Jesse (Davis) that I’m kind of going down his path. He’s played pretty much every position. But for me, I was at right tackle, left guard. But in college, that was in college, if I’m being honest. At the same time, it is kind of – being on the left side was a lot easier. Being at left guard, just kind of the movement pattern as you know. Regardless, wherever they want me and wherever the offensive line coach – ‘Coach Lem’ and ‘Coach Flo’ put me, I’ll play. Whatever it takes to help this team win. I’m just excited to practice, to be out there,” said Eichenberg.

“I’ve taken reps at right tackle, left guard. I took a couple snaps at center. I took a couple at left tackle. It’s been pretty much everywhere. There’s plans in place I guess in case somebody goes down; then you’ve got to shift everyone around. So wherever they need me, wherever they want me to be.”

Depending on Jackson’s availability, Eichenberg may end up being the swing tackle against New England. But his time is inevitably going to come as a starter; and Eichenberg will be expected to hit the field and find success right away — this is a different case study than the likes of Jackson or Robert Hunt, who were drafted high off physical tools and needed refinement. Whenever his time is called, Eichenberg will be ready to go to work; but keep an eye on him being called into action this Sunday, as it is one of the biggest subplots to Miami’s offensive game plan.