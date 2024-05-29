Dolphins’ Liam Eichenberg benefitting from work at center before competing at guard

MIAMI GARDENS — Austin Jackson did it last year, and there’s still hope for Liam Eichenberg to have a fourth-year emergence.

The Miami Dolphins have a vacancy at two guard spots with Robert Hunt going to the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

Last year, while Hunt manned right guard, Isaiah Wynn won the left guard competition that also involved Eichenberg, Robert Jones and Lester Cotton. But Wynn was lost for the rest of the 2023 season once a quadriceps injury took him out seven games in, and the other three all started games at that spot.

As Hunt also struggled with a persistent hamstring ailment, Eichenberg, Jones and Cotton also got starts at right guard. With Eichenberg the backup center behind Connor Williams, who remains a free agent rehabbing a knee injury this offseason, Eichenberg got eight of his 11 starts in 2023 at center.

Confusing? So was life for the Dolphins with 12 different starting offensive line combinations last season.

But the point is, even with Hunt gone and maybe Williams, while Miami added free agent interior offensive lineman Aaron Brewer this offseason, two spots are there for the taking between four returning linemen. Free agent pickup Jack Driscoll, tackle Kion Smith or other young players, like 2023 seventh-round pick Ryan Hayes, could also factor into the competition.

Eichenberg has experience at all those positions. In fact, after entering the NFL as a tackle in the 2021 draft, where he went to the Dolphins in the second round after a trade up, he holds the distinction of having started at all five offensive line spots in his first three professional seasons.

“I’m going to play wherever they need me to play,” Eichenberg said after Tuesday’s organized team activities. “I’m excited to be out there. I’m excited to be healthy right now. End of the year last year, I was kind of banged up pretty good, so it’s nice being able to run without some pain.”

Brewer has been with the team during OTAs, but he hasn’t participated in team drills and instead worked out on the side, possibly taking care of an undisclosed injury.

While Brewer has positional versatility to play guard or center, he is most recently a center as of his final year with the Tennessee Titans. The expectation, if the roster remains status quo, is he slides into that starting center spot, at which point Eichenberg immerses himself into guard competition.

“I’m at center right now. I’m working to be the best center for this team right now,” Eichenberg said. “Obviously, when Brewer gets back, I’m going to start working at guard. I got some good work in the first couple weeks of OTAs, so I’m looking forward to getting out there in team (drills) and kind of showing what I can do.”

Wynn hasn’t done team drills either during OTAs either while Eichenberg works at center.

Eichenberg says “anything on the inside” feels second nature to him at this point.

Adding center to his repertoire last year gave him a better understanding of line play as a whole, which can help him at guard.

“Getting kicked over center not expecting to the first day, I was like, ‘It’s fine.’ I know the offense. I know how to run the offense. I know how to point everything,” he said.

“I’d recommend that every player plays some center. I think it kind of opens everything up for you, teaches you how to kind of understand your range on the inside. It’s just a different game. It kind of gets you more comfortable playing inside.”

Eichenberg played through a calf injury late last season, but he said it no longer hinders his ability to run.

Entering his fourth season, Eichenberg enters a contract year, like Jackson did last season before standing out at right tackle, earning himself an extension.

Eichenberg will benefit from a third consecutive season under coach Mike McDaniel and offensive coordinator Frank Smith and second under offensive line coach Butch Barry.