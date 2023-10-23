Dolphins LG Isaiah Wynn injured, his replacement's holding penalty negates TD

The Dolphins opened the game without center Connor Williams and left tackle Terron Armstead, who are inactive with injuries. They lost left guard Isaiah Wynn on their first drive.

Wynn was bowled over by Jalen Carter on a third-and-15 play, remaining on the ground after the play. He did not need a cart to get to the training room, but the Dolphins list him as questionable to return with a quadriceps injury.

His replacement, Lester Cotton, was called for a holding penalty on the next drive to negate a touchdown.

The Dolphins, trailing 3-0, got the ball back on a Bradley Chubb strip-sack of Jalen Hurts. Christian Wilkins recovered for the Dolphins at the Philadelphia 23.

Miami had first-and-goal at the Philadelphia 6 before losing 6 yards on two plays. Tua Tagovailoa completed a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill on third-and-goal from the 12, but Cotton had a blatant hold.

The Dolphins ended up settling for a 40-yard field goal by Jason Sanders, tying things at 3-3 after the first quarter.