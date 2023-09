Are the Dolphins a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the AFC? | Zero Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab hop on Zero Blitz to discuss the Miami Dolphins win over the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football, debate just how high the ceiling is for the Tua Tagovailoa-led Dolphins, and talk about what level of panic fans of the Patriots should have after dropping to 0-2.

Subscribe to Zero Blitz on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.