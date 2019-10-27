Dolphins leave Kenyan Drake in Miami, indicating he’ll be traded

The fire sale continues in Miami.

With tackle Laremy Tunsil, receiver Kenny Stills, and cornerback Minkah Fitzpatrick already traded, running back Kenyan Drake inevitably will be next.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins have left Drake in Miami, one day before the Dolphins play the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Salguero also reports that the Dolphins expect to deal Drake, who is not on the injury report, before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The Lions and Titans reportedly have shown interest in Drake. Miami reportedly wants a fourth-round pick. At this point, they either have a wink-nod deal in place or they’ve decided to simply take the best offer that they get in the next 48 hours.

Drake is in the last year of his contract, at a salary of $2.025 million. Thus, on top of getting a draft pick or two for 2020 or 2021, the Dolphins will avoid more than $1 million in salary if they trade him before Tuesday’s deadline.